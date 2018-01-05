Roy Moore accuser's home catches fire, arson suspected

Jan 5, 2018, 6:01 PM ET
PHOTO: Tina Johnson being interviewed by Megyn Kelly, Nov. 17, 2017.PlayNBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
WATCH Roy Moore urges accusers to 'tell the truth' at final rally

Officials are investigating after Roy Moore accuser Tina Johnson's home caught fire this week in what appears to be arson.

In a statement, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office said it does not believe the fire is "in any way related to Roy Moore or allegations made against him."

Investigators are currently speaking with a person of interest, according to the sheriff's office.

PHOTO: Roy Moore accuser Tina Johnsons home in Gadsden, Ala., is pictured after a house fire on Jan. 3, 2018.Obtained by ABC News
Roy Moore accuser Tina Johnson's home in Gadsden, Ala., is pictured after a house fire on Jan. 3, 2018.

Moore, the former Alabama Senate candidate, has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including Johnson. He has denied all the allegations.

PHOTO: Roy Moore speaks during an election night party in Montgomery, Alabama, Dec. 12, 2017. Moore lost the senate race to Doug Jones. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Roy Moore speaks during an election night party in Montgomery, Alabama, Dec. 12, 2017. Moore lost the senate race to Doug Jones.

The allegations against Moore began with the publication of a Washington Post report on Nov. 9, in which it was claimed he made sexual advances on a 14-year-old girl in the late 1970s.

Moore's Democratic rival, Doug Jones, was sworn in Wednesday as the next senator of Alabama.

Jones is the first Democrat in 25 years to win a Senate seat in Alabama when he defeated Moore in the Dec. 12 special election to fill the seat vacated nearly a year ago by current Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

