SUV caught on cam crashing through a house

A family in Oklahoma City is safe after an SUV crashed into the back of their house and passed through to the other side.

The footage, which was captured by a neighbor’s security camera at 2:13 p.m. on Feb. 4, shows the vehicle coming out of the house and landing on the front yard. People are seen making their way to the SUV after the crash happened.

Stephen Patton, who was in the house with his wife at the time of accident, told ABC affiliate KOCO News that the black SUV went through the dining and living rooms.

Oklahoma City Fire Department

“We were there and then we decided to go to the bedroom and then 10 minutes later, ‘boom.’ We were pretty lucky,” Patton said.

According to fire officials, Patton and his wife were in another room when the incident occurred.

“We see these kinds of accidents maybe a half dozen times a year,” fire officials in Oklahoma City told ABC News. “The damage in this one was just more extensive.”

Officials said no one was seriously injured and the driver is believed to have suffered a medical episode at the time of the crash.