Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in parts of Texas overnight left nearly 200,000 residents without power as of early Wednesday morning.

Much of the power failures centered around the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, according to the Oncor Electric Delivery utility company, which put the total number of statewide outages at 197,221 as of 4:46 AM local time.

The weather damaged houses, blew over trees and caused multiple car accidents across Texas.

There was significant damage reported in the Dalton Ranch Community in Rockwall, Texas, where multiple homes were damaged and five houses were reportedly destroyed, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

In Arlington, Texas, wind gusts were reportedly strong enough to take down part of a brick wall.

Winds strong enough to blow over several sections of a brick wall near Ponselle Dr. and S. Matlock Rd in Arlington. @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/UEDpnzCkDK — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) March 29, 2017

The poor weather in Texas continued from Tuesday, when three storm chasers were killed in a car accident after their vehicles crashed on a rural road in West Texas. Tornadoes and heavy rain had been reported nearby at the time of the crash.