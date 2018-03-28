Stephon Clark’s brother escorted from City Hall after taking over meeting

The brother of Stephon Clark, fatally shot by Sacramento police earlier this month, was escorted out of a city council meeting on Tuesday after he interrupted the forum and rallied the crowd to chant his brother’s name.

Stevante Clark stormed into the meeting, yelling, cursing and ignoring calls to restore order, video of the meeting showed. He also climbed up to a dais where the mayor was seated and be began to yell into a microphone.

"The mayor and the city of Sacramento has failed all of you," Stevante Clark said. "The gang-banging has to stop. The poverty is uncontrollable. I need y'all to hear me."

KXTV

He was escorted out after he began rambling and swearing during his remarks.

The special meeting, scheduled to discuss his brother's shooting and alleged police brutality, eventually was shut down because of safety concerns.

Stephon Clark, 22, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers in his grandmother's backyard on March 18 after officers responded to a 911 call that described a man in a hoodie breaking car windows and hiding in a backyard.

When the officers encountered Stephon Clark, according to body-cam footage, they believed he was in possession of a "toolbar." A responding officer said Clark motioned toward them, and one officer can be heard on the video yelling, "Show me your hands ... Gun, gun, gun."

The two officers fired 20 shots. Investigators later determined Clark had been holding only a cellphone. Both officers have since been placed on administrative leave.

Bob Strong/Reuters

Tensions in Sacramento have been high since the shooting, with protesters takings to the streets to demand change.

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked the entrance to the Golden 1 Center ahead of an NBA game late Tuesday, preventing Kings fans from attending a game for a second time this week.

Bob Strong/Reuters

Police said they arrested a man during a separate protest earlier outside the City Hall, where demonstrators reportedly forced themselves into the atrium and knocked over metal detectors, according to ABC affiliate KXTV.

That man was charged with assault on an officer and drunk in public, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

ABC News' M.L. Nestel contributed to this report.