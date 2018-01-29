Storm could bring snow, bitter cold to parts of Northeast

Jan 29, 2018, 9:31 AM ET
PHOTO: Sailboats are covered with snow on a dock in the Charles River with the Boston skyline in the background in Cambridge, Mass., Jan. 17, 2018.PlayCJ Gunther/EPA
After a few days of calm, mild weather, a winter storm will bring heavy rain to areas between Florida and Virginia on Monday, causing downpours and pockets of flash flooding in some southeast states. But the worst of the rain is expected to pass by Monday afternoon.

The storm is expected to intensify as it moves further northeast later on Monday.

PHOTO: A coastal storm brought heavy rain to areas between Florida and Virginia on Monday.ABC News
The storm system should remain just far enough offshore to spare much of the northeast from any major impact, but areas near southeast New England will more than likely be hit with snow.

"A storm will form along the Southeast coast tonight and track northeast Monday to Tuesday as cooler air moves across the East," the National Weather Service said in a note. "Track likely far enough offshore to limit moderate snowfall to southeastern Massachusetts and down east Maine."

PHOTO: A storm is expected to intensify and move further northeast later on Monday. ABC News
Major cities between Long Island and Maine, including Boston, could get as much as 2 inches of snow on Tuesday, while parts of Cape Cod could see as much as 4 inches.

Simultaneously, some cold air approaching from the North and West could bring a band of light snow across Michigan and Ohio on Monday.

PHOTO: Areas near southeast New England will more than likely be hit with snow this week. ABC News
Some light snow will move through parts of the Appalachians overnight Monday into Tuesday. Areas near the I-95 corridor could also see a few snow showers on Tuesday as the band begins to fall apart.

PHOTO: The coastal storm is expected to intensify and move further northeast this week.ABC News
The storm will bring with it colder temperatures, and wind chills are forecast to drop into the negatives in much of the upper Midwest on Tuesday.

PHOTO: Wind chills are forecast to come in around the teens in areas near the Great Lakes to parts of New England. ABC News
Chicago is forecast to have its coldest night in nearly two weeks on Monday. New York and Boston are forecast to have their coldest nights in nearly two weeks on Tuesday.

