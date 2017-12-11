Surveillance video captures explosion in New York City subway system

Dec 11, 2017, 5:42 PM ET
PHOTO: This video grab shows Bangladeshi man, Akayed Ullah, after detonating a suicide vest, in Port Authority, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York City. PlayPort Authority CCTV Footage
WATCH Video captures explosion in NYC subway system

Surveillance video caught the dramatic moment an explosive device was detonated in the New York City subway system during this morning's rush hour, sending panicked commuters scrambling to evacuate.

The video shows commuters walking in the underground passageway near the Port Authority Bus Terminal when the explosion erupts. The camera screen filled with smoke as people fled for safety.

As the smoke clears, the suspect is seen lying on the ground.

The 27-year-old suspect, Akayed Ullah, is in the hospital, badly injured in the arm and torso from the device that went off in his arms, sources said. Ullah, originally from Bangladesh, told authorities he is self-inspired from ISIS online propaganda, sources said.

PHOTO: Law enforcement officials work following an explosion near New Yorks Times Square on Dec. 11, 2017.Andres Kudacki/AP
Law enforcement officials work following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Dec. 11, 2017.

Christina Bethea, 29, told ABC News she was in the passageway on her way to work when she heard a bang, saw smoke and ran.

Despite the crowds, only five people suffered minor injuries, officials said.

PHOTO: Police activity outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal following reports of a confirmed explosion inside an underground tunnel in the building in New York City, Dec. 11, 2017. Jason Szenes/EPA
Police activity outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal following reports of a confirmed explosion inside an underground tunnel in the building in New York City, Dec. 11, 2017.

PHOTO: Police respond to a reported explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York City. Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images
Police respond to a reported explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the explosion “one of our worst nightmares.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called it an "attempted terrorist attack."

Cuomo said on CNN that the homemade device only partially detonated, explaining that the bomb was in a pipe that itself did not explode.

