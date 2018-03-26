A Florida woman was captured on surveillance video early Sunday morning running into her home that was on fire to save her nine cats.

Barbara Cisco of Deerfield Beach can also be seen banging on the door of her neighbor, Lu Vencl, screaming for help. Her face is covered in black soot.

“Help! Please open up! It’s Barb!” she says in the video. Vencl replies, “What do you want?”

Courtesy Lu Vencl

Vencl told ABC News he originally thought someone was trying to break into his home. As soon as he realized it was his neighbor, he called 911.

Vencl said neighbors witnessed Cisco running back into her home to save her cats.

“She was already out before the first responders arrived,” Vencl said.

Courtesy Lu Vencl

Two of Cisco's cats died in the fire, Vencl said.

“They’re almost here, Barb!” “You alright Barb?” Vencl can be heard saying in the background. “Yea,” Cisco responds.

Vencl said he’s lucky his home did not catch fire.

“Had there been easterly winds, my house may have been affected,” he said. “The fire was so hot that I had a little bit of my trim paint bubble up from the wood.”

Courtesy Lu Vencl

Cisco is at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s burn unit in critical condition, according to WPLG.

Jackson Health System told ABC News it has "no information to release." ABC News has reached out to Broward County Fire Rescue for more information. It's unclear how the fire started.