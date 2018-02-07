Suspect in accidental shooting of teacher confesses, apologizes to victims

The self-described “idiot” who accidentally shot a teacher in Queens has confessed and apologized, court records show.

Snooze Brown, 23, had been arguing with his 19-year-old girlfriend, Monecha Sims, on Jan. 26 when he drew a gun and shot at her. He missed, and accidentally struck Jaivon Mitchner, 28, in the abdomen as she was exiting a subway station, police said.

"I'm very sorry to all families involved and God bless all of you," Brown wrote in a statement. "Even I don't know what happened. It was all so fast and I'm truly sorry for what I have been accused of, I had nothing in my mind or heart to kill or harm anyone."

murder -trial-begins-officer-shot-mentally-ill-woman-52714704"target="_blank">Murder trial begins for sergeant who shot mentally ill woman

Brown was arrested two days after the shooting in Inwood. He told police, according to court records: "I know I’m a fugitive, I seen myself on TV. How much time am I going to get?"

Brown described the shooting as an accident.

"I pulled the gun out of my waistband and the gun went off," he told police, according to records. "It was an accident."

When an officer asked why Brown kept the gun from the shooting Brown allegedly answered: “Because I’m an idiot.”

Brown has been charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, among other charges. Police say Brown had been on probation for possession of a controlled substance at the time of the shooting.

Brown made his initial appearance in court Tuesday, where he was remanded to custody. The judge imposed an order of protection to keep him away from Sims.