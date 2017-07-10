Teen wins California Lottery twice in 1 week

One lucky California teen has won the lottery twice in one week.

Rosa Dominguez, 19, purchased winning tickets from two different locations in California in the span of one week, according to the California Lottery.

The California Lottery said in a press release that Dominguez bought a $5 Power 5's Scratcher ticket when she made a pit stop at Eagle Energy, a gas station in Paso Robles, while driving home from Arizona.

Dominguez won the top prize of $555,555, according to the California Lottery. "I was so nervous I just wanted to cry," she told the lottery.

After winning more than $500,000, the young woman tried her luck again and purchased a $5 Lucky Fortune Scratcher that turned out to be worth $100,000. This time, the ticket was at a Valero gas station in Monterey County.

The big winner went to the California Lottery's East Bay District Office in Hayward to claim her two prizes that added up to a grand total of $655,555.

Dominguez shared with California Lottery employees that she would like to go shopping and purchase a new car.

The California Lottery did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.