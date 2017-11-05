Texas church shooting: Small town makes big show of unity in face of deadly attack

Nov 5, 2017, 10:26 PM ET
PHOTO: Mona Rodriguez holds her 12-year-old son during a candlelight vigil held for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.Nick Wagner/Statesman.com via AP
Mona Rodriguez holds her 12-year-old son during a candlelight vigil held for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The close-knit nature of the rural Texas town that was the site of a deadly mass shooting this morning was on display when dozens gathered for a vigil this evening.

Twenty-six people attending services at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs died today after a shooter opened fire, first outside the building, then inside. At least 20 others were injured, authorities said.

PHOTO: A candlelight vigil is observed on Nov. 5, 2017, following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images
A candlelight vigil is observed on Nov. 5, 2017, following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Surviving members of the community gathered across the street from the church this evening for a candlelight vigil that served as a show of unity.

26 dead, 20 injured in massacre at rural Texas church in worst mass shooting in state's history

Texas church shooting suspect identified as 26-year-old Air Force vet

14-year-old daughter of pastor among victims in Texas church shooting, father says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott traveled to Sutherland Springs, which is about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio, and encouraged people to come together in this time of mourning.

PHOTO: Mourners participate in a candlelight vigil held for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.Darren Abate/AP
Mourners participate in a candlelight vigil held for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

"Put your arm around your kid and let them know we love them," Abbott said.

"Tell your friend and your neighbor that you support them and you will work with them."

PHOTO: Mourners attend a candle light vigil after a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.Joe Mitchell/Reuters
Mourners attend a candle light vigil after a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt lamented earlier today that the community's size didn't stop it from being a site of such a tragedy. Sutherland Springs has a population of about 643 people.

"It's something we all say does not happen in small communities," he said, "but we found out today that it does."

PHOTO: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott participates in a candlelight vigil for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.Darren Abate/AP
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott participates in a candlelight vigil for the victims of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.