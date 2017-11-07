Texas shooting suspect's phone too encrypted to access for now, officials say

Investigators have been unable to access information on the phone belonging to Texas church shooting suspect Devin Kelley because it is encrypted, officials said today.

The Sunday morning shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio, left 26 -- including an unborn child -- dead. Twenty others were injured, 10 of the critically, authorities said. Kelley, 26, an Air Force veteran, is also dead.

It appears the rifle used in the attack was a semiautomatic weapon and there's no evidence a bump stock was used, authorities said today.

While encryption has prevented law enforcement from accessing information on the suspect's phone, Christopher Comb of the FBI said today authorities will press forward "until we find an answer."

"We're working very hard to get into the phone and that will continue until we find an answer," Combs said. "I don't know how long that's going to be to be, quite honest with you. It could be tomorrow, a week or a month. We don't know yet. We're going to keep working on the phone and the other digital media we have."

The device "highlights an issue that you have all heard about before with the advance of the technology and the phones and the encryptions -- law enforcement, whether it's at the state, local or federal level, is increasingly not able to get into these phones,” Combs said.

He added, "I'm not going to describe what phone it is because I don't want to tell every bad guy out there what phone to buy."

While authorities have not released a specific motive, they said the shooter was "at odds with his in-laws."

The suspect's mother-in-law has attended the church but was not there at the time of the shooting, authorities said. He had "expressed anger towards" her and sent "threatening texts," officials said.

Authorities have reviewed video from inside church.

Kelley "was there to kill everybody," a source familiar with the matter told ABC News. "He is a mass killer of children and people."

