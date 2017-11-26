United flight diverted to London over reported medical emergency

Nov 26, 2017, 1:30 PM ET
PHOTO: A United Airlines Airbus passenger jet taxis at LaGuardia Airport in New York, in this Sept. 21, 2017 file photo.Robert Alexander/Getty Images, FILE
A United Airlines Airbus passenger jet taxis at LaGuardia Airport in New York, in this Sept. 21, 2017 file photo.

A Newark-bound United Airlines flight was diverted to London after reports of a medical emergency, the airline said.

Flight 31, which departed from Munich, landed safety at London Heathrow on Sunday, after which "paramedics tended to those who requested assistance and they were all released," United said in a statement.

According to passenger Pete Teoh, several passengers had felt lightheaded. He tweeted a photo of EMTs on board the plane and emergency personnel outside.

PHOTO: Pete Teoh tweeted this photo on Nov. 26, 2017 with the caption, EMT on board checking those who feel unwell. Pete Teoh/Twitter
Pete Teoh tweeted this photo on Nov. 26, 2017 with the caption, "EMT on board checking those who feel unwell."

Teoh said "sick passengers" were "being attended to" on a bus next to the plane.

The airline added, "We have provided customers meals, hotel accommodations and are working with customers to get them to their final destinations."

