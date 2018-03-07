A Utah high school student, who had allegedly researched information on the Islamic State terrorist group, has been arrested on suspicion of bringing a homemade bomb to school in his backpack and attempting to detonate it, authorities said today.

Classmates of the suspect thwarted the alleged bombing attempt Monday at Pine View High School in St. George, Utah, when they spotted smoke coming from the backpack and alerted a school resource officer, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The school was immediately evacuated and a bomb squad was called to detonate the device, officials said.

Bomb squad members determined it had the potential to cause significant injury or death, authorities said.

Investigators searched the suspect's house and found materials consistent with manufacturing a homemade explosive, officials said. They also allegdly uncovered evidence that the juvenile male, whose name has not been released, had researched information about ISIS and expressed interest in promoting the terrorist group.

