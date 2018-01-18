2nd person in a week killed by new high-speed train in Florida

Two people have died in Florida after being struck by new high-speed Brightline trains on the state's East Coast Railway tracks, sparking concerns about pedestrian safety and calls for a federal investigation.
0:50 | 01/18/18

Transcript for 2nd person in a week killed by new high-speed train in Florida
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52430353,"title":"2nd person in a week killed by new high-speed train in Florida","duration":"0:50","description":"Two people have died in Florida after being struck by new high-speed Brightline trains on the state's East Coast Railway tracks, sparking concerns about pedestrian safety and calls for a federal investigation.","url":"/US/video/2nd-person-week-killed-high-speed-train-florida-52430353","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
