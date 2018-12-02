Transcript for Blackout hits northern Puerto Rico following fire, explosion

Puerto Rico's trying to recover from yet another blow to its damage power grid an explosion and fire at a substation caused a blackout in the northern part of the island. Which includes parts of San Juan. Officials think it'll take a day about a date for power to be restored. Nearly half a million customers remained without electricity a 145. Days after hurricane Maria devastated that island.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.