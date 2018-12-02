Blackout hits northern Puerto Rico following fire, explosion

An explosion and fire at an electric substation threw much of northern Puerto Rico into darkness late Sunday in a setback for the U.S. territory's efforts to fully restore power since Hurricane Maria started the longest blackout in U.S. history.
Comments
Puerto Rico's trying to recover from yet another blow to its damage power grid an explosion and fire at a substation caused a blackout in the northern part of the island. Which includes parts of San Juan. Officials think it'll take a day about a date for power to be restored. Nearly half a million customers remained without electricity a 145. Days after hurricane Maria devastated that island.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

