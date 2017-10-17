Bull on the loose in NYC park

More
Emergency crews were called to corral a bull that is on the loose in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York.
1:01 | 10/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bull on the loose in NYC park
We have breaking news out of prospect hall. Are looking a live picture from news copter 750 decal was right here soccer field there netting. Possibly rig. People on the look out toward I don't see anyone near and at this point. You know I think having trouble we're at the parade grounds that are at Westminster a big avenue. Take don't look this is a young guy. He ECB yellow on his back that means he's been tags there has been one tranquilizer attempts. Folks are lined up against the fence that I'm standing next sale I'll know now is moving. So he's movement. Going up by the garbage cans. Is coming over year fall asleep. He's jogging. Halo. Always taught him he's seen him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50538989,"title":"Bull on the loose in NYC park","duration":"1:01","description":"Emergency crews were called to corral a bull that is on the loose in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York.","url":"/US/video/cow-loose-nyc-park-50538989","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.