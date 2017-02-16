Crowds gather in New York City to protest the arrest of DACA recipient Daniel Ramirez Medina

More
ABC News' Charli James speaks to activists, protesters and DACA recipients on the case and what the Trump administration means for their communities.
12:04 | 02/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crowds gather in New York City to protest the arrest of DACA recipient Daniel Ramirez Medina

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45548889,"title":"Crowds gather in New York City to protest the arrest of DACA recipient Daniel Ramirez Medina","duration":"12:04","description":"ABC News' Charli James speaks to activists, protesters and DACA recipients on the case and what the Trump administration means for their communities.","url":"/US/video/crowds-gather-york-city-protest-arrest-daca-recipient-45548889","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.