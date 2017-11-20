Transcript for At least 3 dead after air ambulance crashes in Arkansas

Also breaking overnight at Mellon medical helicopter has crashed in Arkansas killing three crew members. A chopper went down in a remote area southeast of Little Rock emergency responders had a hard time reaching the scene. Once they arrived they found the helicopter engulf in flames. Those. Medevac helicopters. Here and excessive amount of fuel lot more than act out of wood. And at that does give concerns about putting a far out of makes it more difficult put fires out. And no patients were on board the helicopter that federal investigators are heading to the scene. The in niece and EMS unit that owned the helicopter says it is devastated by the sudden loss of three of our team members.

