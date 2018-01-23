Transcript for 1 dead, several wounded in shooting at high school; suspect in custody

We are covered some breaking news a deadly shooting at a high school in Kentucky authorities say. One person is dead several people injured this happening in a rule part. Of the state at Marshall county high school Eyewitness News reporter Joseph Torre's joins us live from the newsroom with the very latest show. Surely in a chaotic scene this morning at Marshall county high school in the small town of Benton. As rounds of gunfire sent about a hundred students running out of the school according to investigators one person was killed. And at least five other people were shot at this school again located in the southwestern. Part of the state. As concerned parents flocked to the school first responders you can see them there they rushed to of the victims to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. It was a local Marshall county deputy who apprehended the shooter that gunman he's now in police custody. And at the moment no details on the age and the identity of the suspect still no word on a motive. For the shooting we can tell you this the FBI. Has teamed up with state. And local officials as that investigation just now gets underway in the meantime Kentucky governor Matt Batman left the capitol in Frankfurt and on his way to the school he also posted. Tweet confirming the tragic details you see if they are tracking county at tragic shooting in Marshall county high school shooters in custody one confirmed fatality multiple others wounded much yet unknown please do not speculate or spread here say let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us he also went on to point out the governor. That this is a time to encourage people to love each other and once again reiterated asking people not to speculate on the deet tails of the shooting. All the facts will eventually emerge facts that we will bring to you as this story develops throughout the day.

