Death penalty is 'expressed intention' for Georgia inmates

More
A Georgia judge said today the death penalty is the "expressed intention" for inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose, who were on the run for over 48 hours after one of them shot and killed two correctional officers.
0:59 | 06/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Death penalty is 'expressed intention' for Georgia inmates
Yeah. He. This case. Here. But I also want to do. Terror in his war he here. We're here. Well and of course when they noticed I've been to seek the death penalty stalled there's lights attached that's not been found yet that's expressed intention. But at that time. Again you can speak with. Mr. Moore. Here who is our circuit while public defender that can be some more information about two the remaining things that would attach it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48181307,"title":"Death penalty is 'expressed intention' for Georgia inmates","duration":"0:59","description":"A Georgia judge said today the death penalty is the \"expressed intention\" for inmates Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose, who were on the run for over 48 hours after one of them shot and killed two correctional officers.","url":"/US/video/death-penalty-expressed-intention-georgia-inmates-48181307","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.