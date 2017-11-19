Door of Hope: Cross-border wedding held in San Diego

More
An American man and a Mexican woman have wed between the doors of a steel border gate that is opened for only an hour or so every year.
1:03 | 11/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Door of Hope: Cross-border wedding held in San Diego

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51268011,"title":"Door of Hope: Cross-border wedding held in San Diego","duration":"1:03","description":"An American man and a Mexican woman have wed between the doors of a steel border gate that is opened for only an hour or so every year.","url":"/US/video/door-hope-cross-border-wedding-held-san-diego-51268011","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.