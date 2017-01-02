Transcript for Hostage Situation Ongoing at Delaware Prison

We begin with that breaking news at a Delaware where every prison in Nancy right now is on lockdown after some of the guards were taken hostage. At one and that is facility so this is happening at the James T born correctional center in Smyrna. Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charles were tracking the latest from our newsroom Michelle closes an active hostage situation is Smart it's a small town about thirty miles south. Of Newark Delaware reports from the area or that. Inmates in this 2500 man facility have taken for prison guards and a counselor hostage inside the building. In which maximum security inmates transfer to medium security. Injuries are reported we do not however know who has been hurt or how seriously. This is a look at the James T Vaughn correctional center it's a hostage situation that started around five hours ago still ongoing. Happened around 11 o'clock in the morning and officers in riot gear lined up outside of the maximum security prison a short time ago firefighters have also been on scene after their work. Reports of smoke and official strike threat stressed that there is no threat to the public. But this hostage situation of the correctional center in Delaware is still going on in Smyrna. We will continue to watch this very closely we'll come back on the air right away with any news out of that hostage situation back to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.