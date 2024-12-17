'Significant development' in case against accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann

Officials have also linked him to the death of several other unsolved killings.

Prosecutors on Long Island plan to announce a “significant development” in their case against accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann on Tuesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The architect and father has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the murders of six women whose remains were found in a remote spot along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach and parts of eastern Long Island.

Prosecutors have also linked him to the death of several other unsolved killings -- including that of Valerie Mack, a New Jersey woman whose remains were discovered in Manorville and near Gilgo Beach. Like the other women, the prosecutors have said she was also involved in sex work.

Prosecutors named Heuermann a suspect in Mack’s death in June based on evidence allegedly found on an electronic device seized from Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park on Long Island. Prosecutors have said Heuermann kept detailed notes about serial killings, body disposal and torture pornography.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney declined to comment.

Heuermann, 61, is scheduled to appear in court in Riverhead at 9:30 a.m.