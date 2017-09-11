Man holds woman at gunpoint at Florida drive-up ATM

More
Florida authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a brazen armed robbery of a woman who was stopped at a drive-up bank depository yesterday.
0:38 | 11/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man holds woman at gunpoint at Florida drive-up ATM
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51051119,"title":"Man holds woman at gunpoint at Florida drive-up ATM","duration":"0:38","description":"Florida authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a brazen armed robbery of a woman who was stopped at a drive-up bank depository yesterday.","url":"/US/video/man-holds-woman-gunpoint-florida-drive-atm-51051119","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.