Martha Raddatz talks Trump's effect on foreign relations, tensions with North Korea

More
ABC News' chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz discusses the global impact of Trump's foreign policy rhetoric.
8:04 | 11/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Martha Raddatz talks Trump's effect on foreign relations, tensions with North Korea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51045100,"title":"Martha Raddatz talks Trump's effect on foreign relations, tensions with North Korea","duration":"8:04","description":"ABC News' chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz discusses the global impact of Trump's foreign policy rhetoric.","url":"/US/video/martha-raddatz-talks-trumps-effect-foreign-relations-tensions-51045100","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.