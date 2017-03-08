Michelle Carter sentenced to 2.5 years for texting suicide case

In June, Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
1:13 | 08/03/17

Comments
Transcript for Michelle Carter sentenced to 2.5 years for texting suicide case
I have not found. That missed cut his age. Low level of maturity. Or even her mental illness. Have any significant impact. Haunt her actions. She has a bright young lady. Did well in school. And I am satisfied that she was mindful. Hope the actions. For which he now stands convicted. Scudder a guilty finding haven't entered on the indictment charging you with the involuntary manslaughter. Climate ruins that theory. Now sentences you to tune a half years in the Bristol county house of correction. Fifteen months of sit percentage. Shall be deemed a committed sentence. And a balance thereof shall be suspended. Until August 1 2022. You'll be on probation it meant if given to you are released from incarceration. Supervised thereafter. And it did appropriation. Commences to debt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

