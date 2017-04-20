Missing Tenn. student Elizabeth Thomas found, former teacher Tad Cummins arrested in California

Former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins, who is accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student, has been arrested in northern California after more than a month on the run, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
1:08 | 04/20/17

Transcript for Missing Tenn. student Elizabeth Thomas found, former teacher Tad Cummins arrested in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":46919994,"title":"Missing Tenn. student Elizabeth Thomas found, former teacher Tad Cummins arrested in California","duration":"1:08","description":"Former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins, who is accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student, has been arrested in northern California after more than a month on the run, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.","url":"/US/video/missing-tenn-student-elizabeth-thomas-found-teacher-tad-46919994","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
