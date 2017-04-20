-
Now Playing: Celebrating Earth Day with 'animal ambassadors' from the San Diego Zoo
-
Now Playing: Missing Tenn. student Elizabeth Thomas found, former teacher Tad Cummins arrested in California
-
Now Playing: Firefighters throw baby shower for woman who lost apartment in fire
-
Now Playing: Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Matthew Dowd discusses President Trump's first 90 days, tensions with North Korea and more
-
Now Playing: Will Bill O'Reilly's departure change Fox News?
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly parts ways with Fox News
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly accuser Perquita Burgess comes forward
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Bargains for $20 and under
-
Now Playing: Study reveals dangers for kids while crossing the street
-
Now Playing: What's next for Fox News after Bill O'Reilly's departure
-
Now Playing: School rallies behind beloved crossing guard as she battles cancer
-
Now Playing: Tillerson calls Iran nuclear deal a 'failed approach'
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News
-
Now Playing: Best and worst airlines
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly to leave Fox News
-
Now Playing: Ex-Patriots player Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams confirms pregnancy, due this fall
-
Now Playing: Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is found dead in his prison cell
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly and Fox News part ways after allegations of sexual misconduct