Ukraine launches attack into Russia, marking biggest incursion since war began

LONDON -- Ukraine has launched a major attack with Ukrainian troops into Russia, in what appears to be its biggest and most serious incursion into the country since Moscow's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

A large Ukrainian force backed with armored vehicles appeared to advance on Tuesday across the border into Russia's Kursk region, according to official and unofficial Russian sources, although exact details remain deeply unclear.

The Ukrainian troops appear to have captured a number of villages in the border area, advancing perhaps as much as 15 kilometers inside Russia, according to pro-Kremlin Russian military bloggers, with heavy fighting reported to be continuing for a second day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Aug. 7, 2024. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Kremlin via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday morning urgent meetings with his government and defense leadership, while local authorities said thousands of Russian civilians were being evacuated away from the fighting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.