-
Now Playing: The FDNY carries a survivor of the NYC helicopter crash to safety
-
Now Playing: NYC authorities hold press conference on helicopter crash
-
Now Playing: 3rd nor'easter still a possibility for start of next week
-
Now Playing: Fridge malfunction at fertility clinic leaves 700 patients unsure if embryos viable
-
Now Playing: 92-year-old woman smothered by roommate: NYPD source
-
Now Playing: Suspect flees traffic stop after police officer lands in car
-
Now Playing: Police searching for missing teen, man
-
Now Playing: Dozens of cars crash in snowy pileup, injuring 3
-
Now Playing: Miami nightclub under investigation over dancer's riding white horse into crowd
-
Now Playing: Salvation Army opens grocery store
-
Now Playing: Sobbing 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli begs for court mercy
-
Now Playing: Active shooter and hostage situation reported at veterans home
-
Now Playing: Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs gun safety bill in response to Parkland school shooting
-
Now Playing: Man allegedly takes police officer's gun, fires shots
-
Now Playing: Gay minister faces possible defrocking
-
Now Playing: Car burst into flames after driving over live wires, killing driver
-
Now Playing: 17-year-old student killed in shooting at Alabama high school: Police
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of cars stranded on New Jersey highway for hours following nor'easter
-
Now Playing: Women's basketball team use its moves on a bus stranded in the snow
-
Now Playing: NJ faces black ice threat in wake of nor'easter