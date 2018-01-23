Transcript for Officials release names of victims killed in Kentucky school shooting

7:57. AM this morning a fifteen year old male student walked into the school with. Pistol in the sand. Immediately opened fired. Striking. Fourteen people. There were a total of nineteen injured fourteen were suffered gunshot lose. Of those fourteen to are deceased. One died at the scene is fifteen year old female Bailey. Nicole. Holt HO LT. There were a total of six transported to Vanderbilt hospital. One died at the hospital. Fifteen year old male Preston. Friday and cope CO PE. There are five still at the hospital in critical condition. At Vanderbilt. There were total of nineteen injured five of those were injured trying to escape. The gunfire. We're convinced that this was you know at this point it looks like it was a sole shooter. It doesn't there doesn't appear to be anybody else involved that we know about it this time he's going to be charged with two counts of murder. And numerous counts of attempted murder juveniles were evil. Well wolf we're still talking about.

