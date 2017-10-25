Transcript for Paul Manafort faces new money laundering probe by US attorney's office in NY: source

President chums former campaign chairman Paul man a Ford is at the center of another money laundering investigation. Sources say the US attorney's office in Manhattan has opened the case in collaboration. With a similar probe by special counts are Robert Mueller. New details are coming to light this morning about the dossier filled with salacious allegations about president trump. Sources tell the Washington Post the political research was funded in part by the Hillary Clinton Campaign and the Democratic National Committee. The dossier it claimed that Russia had compromising information on the president it was initially paid for. By Republicans during the GOP primary. A lawmaker for the Clinton Campaign and the DNC allegedly brokered a deal to continue funding that research.

