Transcript for Police lieutenant struck, killed while helping motorist on way to work

Channel two was reporting to work this morning after he had time of the accident. September 02 was in full uniform. Lieutenant home Tuesday stakes are always to help and save dollars and that's where he was doing when he was struck. We're talking about a man who was an unbelievable time when men. We're talking about a man who is one of the most decorated police officers that we have. We talking about any man that was one of the most active police officers and police supervisors that we had. Has an air alluded to we have over 900 police office in Jersey City. He may be honest that's how good that this. That this man was and his family's been dealing this and we spoke to the children this morning and make sure that they understood. That their father died. Hero trying to help someone else so please keep the family and lieutenant rob to. You prayers. And the police department will move along with a full inspector Shapiro. And we will warn the way we want when we lose one of our heroes thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.