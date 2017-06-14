Transcript for Police have 'robust police presence' at Capitol

See they get the White House has been on top of this all morning. George the White House is monitoring this situation closely and an indication of that to show you how closely how seriously. They are treating this event we just got word that the president is canceling has canceled a speech that he was going to give later this afternoon. At the Labor Department news going to leave the grounds the White House for that and head over there that is now no longer happening this comes on the heels of the vice president canceling an event that he was having. Earlier this morning where he was to talk about home building. That was abruptly cancel instead vice president came here to the White House we are where we are told they are both monitoring this situation at that event where the vice president was supposed to be. The air out was a moment of silence before. It it got under way that would though the word that we have heard directly from president trop so far comes. In the form of a tweet I will read it to you he said. Quote represented represented if Steve's goalies of Louisiana a true friend and patriot was badly injured but will fully recover our thoughts and prayers. Our wish him. That is a sentiment being echoed not just by the president by it but by the First Lady by the vice president as well in the form of Twitter the First Lady thanks. Those first responders George there has been increase its security. At the capitol this morning initially early on right after this incident started began. There was a street closure the primary street in front of the White House was shut down to tourists this morning that has sense opened up an if it appears to me that there are tourists. That have been have have started again back up here at the White House so in that sense. Business as usual but an and no way in no way is this business as usual in Washington today for this White House or anybody on Capitol Hill George OK this is he is.

