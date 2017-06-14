Transcript for Rep. Rooney thankful for Capitol Police's action

Congressman Tom for Rooney a Florida in Carson I understand. You left just minutes before the shooting. I got my car. 705 kind of active I have directed the school there are new helmets I'm I had to get home and then I heard a police report that it seven 94 minutes later he shot happened so. You know I was on this BR click person and believe we're expected literature working on double plays so I know he was down the field. And and so I mean it was just. I don't know you know porn blockers on a you know it's decided to leave early that they'd pick Mike its school and you know I know want this guy I was standing. You know there's a parking lot if you haven't overhead through the parking lot along with third base line. And there's about fifty feet of fence between the Pope and that are written in the batting cage. Where you could probably walk about ten feet to walk up to that chain link fence over grass. And then it probably another ten feet through third base subtle. You know I don't know if you news beef was. Server but each being on that it would have been directly problem although run into our third baseman was out there. Would have been much closer. But. It's just you know I think we're own shocker now. Everyone is is in shock shock right now there's no question that the suspect has been identified as James T hike she Hodge consent. Illinois apparently. Was sort of was targeting some indications that he was actually targeting Republicans congressman. Well I mean our armed film art baseball Clifford outward desire I can happen. It changed and and Mike circuit Republicans on in this fight wanted to. You know baseball under shirts with the long we've got a lot of us we're practice who. You know we're we're out there for about six weeks every year before that scheme and we can at that you were about six years. So it's no secret who we are what we're doing there and you know I don't think there I don't think that it would be hard to earn that we were Republicans and you know he's. Security he you know they're they're they're really only if we want rating and an out of out of that bring that the first beat the key. And we have to walk by that security you know everytime we go in and out of the field so they know who we are in. And you know so you think god they were there. Because you know there's really no way to get out of there other than through that eat much he jumped the fence in the a lot of us are older and and that would be difficult though. Really conduct out there this guy eat wanted to do a lot worse if he's FICO when compared to. Good to stop it when they did. Thank goodness for that you're right. Cursory thanks very much for your time this morning.

