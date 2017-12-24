-
Now Playing: Towns of Santa Claus celebrate Christmas year-round
-
Now Playing: One girl's humorous request for Santa
-
Now Playing: Santa water skis down the Potomac
-
Now Playing: Children of slain NYPD officer receive early Christmas present and hope for the future
-
Now Playing: Nearly a third of Puerto Ricans will be spending Christmas in the dark
-
Now Playing: Authorities on high alert as Christmas Eve services get underway
-
Now Playing: Several deaths occurred when a twin-engine plane crashed while trying to take off from a Florida airport
-
Now Playing: Virginia teen charged with killing husband and wife
-
Now Playing: Where you can still shop online and in stores for last-minute gifts
-
Now Playing: Hazardous icy and snowy conditions for Christmas Eve
-
Now Playing: Indianapolis teacher makes scarves for underprivileged students
-
Now Playing: 180 people killed after deadly tropical storm in the Philippines
-
Now Playing: Miss America CEO resigns over email scandal
-
Now Playing: 4 Ohio teens face homicide charges for allegedly killing driver with sandbag
-
Now Playing: Launched Space X rocket creates spectacle in the sky
-
Now Playing: Trump allegedly made derogatory remarks about immigrants
-
Now Playing: Authorities in two states investigate possible terror plots
-
Now Playing: Harsh winter weather slams holiday travel plans
-
Now Playing: Christmas weekend discounts biggest since Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Dancing mom upstages young singer in viral video