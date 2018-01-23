School bus slides down icy road in Massachusetts

A yellow school bus carrying 29 children inside slid down an icy street in Sutton, Massachusetts, running over a mailbox and hitting a car.
0:24 | 01/23/18

Well my goodness. Well my god. All my time. The. Room.

{"id":52554823,"title":"School bus slides down icy road in Massachusetts","duration":"0:24","description":"A yellow school bus carrying 29 children inside slid down an icy street in Sutton, Massachusetts, running over a mailbox and hitting a car.","url":"/US/video/school-bus-slides-icy-road-massachusetts-52554823","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
