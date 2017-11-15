Transcript for Search for 'extremely dangerous' psychiatric patient in Hawaii moves to California

For following breaking news this morning a patient described as a violent psychopath is on the loose. After escaping from a psychiatric hospital in Hawaii and making his way all the way to California. To get this police say Randall Saito took a chartered plane to Maui and then hot to commercial flight to San Jose. He was committed to the hospital in 1981 when he was acquitted of a brutal murder by reason of insanity.

