Sharks spotted near Myrtle Beach

More
Beachgoers film at least 8 sharks swimming incredibly close to the shore of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
1:24 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sharks spotted near Myrtle Beach

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47498969,"title":"Sharks spotted near Myrtle Beach","duration":"1:24","description":"Beachgoers film at least 8 sharks swimming incredibly close to the shore of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.","url":"/US/video/sharks-spotted-myrtle-beach-47498969","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.