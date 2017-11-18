South Carolina town settles lawsuit over 86-year-old man tased by police

More
Albert Chatfield, 86, was tased by police, who said he took a "fighting stance," and remains hospitalized following a car chase in October.
1:00 | 11/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for South Carolina town settles lawsuit over 86-year-old man tased by police
Oh. I. A. Our yeah. All a little yeah. They're good. It and Julio who. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51245744,"title":"South Carolina town settles lawsuit over 86-year-old man tased by police","duration":"1:00","description":"Albert Chatfield, 86, was tased by police, who said he took a \"fighting stance,\" and remains hospitalized following a car chase in October. ","url":"/US/video/south-carolina-town-settles-lawsuit-86-year-man-51245744","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.