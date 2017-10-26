Surveillance video shows off-duty NJ officer as he saves choking man

The officer was hailed as a "real hero-lifesaver" on social media.
0:26 | 10/26/17


New Jersey state trooper has been caught on camera rescuing the men having. The nice normally lunch here surveillance video from a Buffalo Wild Wings and rockaway township. The man started showing signs that he was joking and trooper Dennis Aaliyah who rushed in grabbed the man. He started performing the Heimlich there the man is okay except for. Sore throat and to making rich but I think he'll take yeah Leo Palin though ERA yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

