Transcript for 2 teens charged in attempted plot targeting Georgia high school

You teenagers in Georgia juror in court today facing attempted murder and other charges. For an alleged plot against their high school. Alfred du pre and Victoria were currently are both seventeen years old police say they found threats in one of the teams diaries. Along with a homemade device believed to be an explosive. Local sheriffs say they take student safety personally because they also have children in that same school system. Sheriff's office wants to make sure the parents understand we take does and very seriously. We don't want anything I can't didn't turn help. Getting emotional their school authorities called police after getting a tip that teens are being charged as adults neither has any previous run ins with the law.

