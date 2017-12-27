Transcript for Unprecedented security expected in Times Square on New Year's Eve

And revelers be where unprecedented security measures are coming to times greatest New Year's Eve. With two terror attacks in New York since Halloween efforts are focused on trying to catch and prevent another one. So parking garages will be getting increased scrutiny this year along with large rental truck locations city officials emphasize that no credible threat has been found. And a security scare at a mall in Memphis Tennessee gunshots. We're fired outside of the wolf chase galleria. The shooting apparently stemmed from a fight inside the mall three people were wounded. The injuries though are described as non life threatening. And the fight and the gunfire sent this shoppers fleeing in panic no word yet on what started that fight for people of an arrest.

