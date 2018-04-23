-
Now Playing: Unruly passenger removed from American Airlines flight
-
Now Playing: Syracuse fraternity members removed from classes following racist video
-
Now Playing: Spring storm moving up East Coast with heavy rain
-
Now Playing: Corvette ZR1: Test-driving this supercar on the track
-
Now Playing: Man who stopped Nashville shooter: 'I'm no hero'
-
Now Playing: 4 dead, several injured in Waffle House shooting
-
Now Playing: Presidential historian Jon Meacham pays tribute to Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: Jeb Bush delivers a eulogy at his mother Barbara Bush's funeral
-
Now Playing: Barbara Bush remembered as 'strong, fun and feisty'
-
Now Playing: Video shows bullet-ridden vehicle after police shooting
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life and legacy of Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: Live updates on today's National School Walkout
-
Now Playing: Students across US walk out for gun reform on anniversary of Columbine massacre
-
Now Playing: Chicago students walk out of school to protest gun violence
-
Now Playing: 1 injured in Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody, officials say
-
Now Playing: Catch up on today's biggest stories
-
Now Playing: Bus drivers fired for participating in school 'sick out'
-
Now Playing: Flint mayor pursuing lawsuit against Michigan over water distribution
-
Now Playing: NYC mayor announces a car-free Central Park
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts drivers mistakenly told their licenses would be suspended