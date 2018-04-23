Unruly passenger removed from American Airlines flight

A flight from Miami to Chicago was delayed for over an hour after one passenger was forcibly removed by police following a fight with another passenger.
Transcript for Unruly passenger removed from American Airlines flight
Look let's listen. Listen he's what the yeah. I don't know what is the reason they have no idea early morning yeah. There are no big advocate here. Yeah. I don't mind born here where it wouldn't do all the way I only know you've got as good look at him regularly has resume. What is the reason your fans. And. It's. You look at yeah. Yeah. You right now. You have. I got does not go about it. Not gotten. I don't know that that's the watch out. Economic news it's I think we'll not a good man toast saving. Yeah. While I'm in. Yeah. Me and apparently happening. And they don't call my great.

