US Coast Guard ice breaker ship clears a path in the Hudson River

ABC News' Adrienne Bankert tags along with the USCG as it helps ships access New York City's ports in freezing temperatures.
9:04 | 01/05/18

Transcript for US Coast Guard ice breaker ship clears a path in the Hudson River

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

