Winter Weather Alerts extended to 28 states

Winter Weather Alerts have been extended to 28 states, stretching from Texas to Maine, as a new storm system builds.
0:42 | 02/06/18

Well time now for a look at your weather for this Tuesday morning. I'm. A winter storm is blamed for crashes that killed at least thirteen people in the midwest. This crash in Iowa involved more than fifty vehicles including. And Dancing With The Stars Tor books some of the cast and crew actually suffered minor injuries. That storm is now passing south and southeast of the Great Lakes some areas like Cleveland. Can get several inches of snow. Temperatures today will be below normal in the mid last moderate along the East Coast forty here in New York. And mild in the south and west today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

