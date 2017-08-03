Transcript for Women march across the US to fight for equal rights

But day without women demonstrations in cities across the country. And New York women gathered organizers urging them to take that they are to show their economic strength and impact. People are really taking a stand and saying that this kind she would not work without us symbolic messages to mark the day. The crew withdrawal statue staring down that iconic Wall Street pool. To raise awareness about pay gaps and lady liberty went dark Tuesday night turns out it was an unplanned outage it not done deliberately. But the quiz it has not lost among demonstrators. In Washington DC. With women profit conscious lawmakers join the rallies much like a day without it immigrant wants month. In the women's march in January many of the demonstrators protest the president trumps policy. Yes trump tweeted I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy and the First Lady total women luncheon at the White House. And on this international women's day actors and Hathaway the UN women global goodwill ambassador deliver the keynote address focusing on paper and only. Let you lead by example in creating a world in which no women and men. Are not economically punished for wanting to be parents. Protests resulted and a handful of arrests are also reports in several cities that the shortage of women in the workplace for some businesses and schools to close. Cannot vote on ABC news New York.

