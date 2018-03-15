Witness saw bridge 'collapse in front of me,' fall on cars waiting for the light: 'It was in slow motion'

Mar 15, 2018, 5:19 PM ET
PHOTO: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personnel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built on the Florida International University, March 15, 2018, in Miami.
WATCH Witness saw bridge 'collapse in front of me,' falling on cars waiting for the light

One woman who barely avoided the deadly bridge collapse at Florida International University said she saw the structure crumble "in front of me, and it fell on the cars that were waiting for the light to change."

"I was near the light. I was the first car that moved forward when it changed and I was near the bridge. It was fine, and all of a sudden, I saw it collapse from the left towards the middle," Suzy Bermudez told media outlets including ABC News this afternoon.

"It was in slow motion," she said. "I didn’t hear anything -- my car windows were up and I had the radio on. But when I saw it happen, I jumped out of my car."

PHOTO: First responders were seen tending to injured victims on the scene of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed on the Florida International University campus in Miami, March 15, 2018.
First responders were seen tending to injured victims on the scene of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed on the Florida International University campus in Miami, March 15, 2018.

"I couldn't process it until I actually jumped out of my car," Bermudez continued. "I ran to see if we could help but the only thing we could see were the car lights in the front, totally smashed, almost to the ground."

Several people were killed in the collapse of the newly installed pedestrian bridge today.

PHOTO: This AFP TV video frame grab shows a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on the Florida International University in Miami, March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below.
This AFP TV video frame grab shows a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on the Florida International University in Miami, March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below.

PHOTO: Emergency personnel responds to a collapsed pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing at least five vehicles.
Emergency personnel responds to a collapsed pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing at least five vehicles.

Bermudez said she only saw one survivor -- she said one driver who was in a car alone survived because that car was smashed only in the back.

The street that the bridge stretches over, 8th Street, is a busy seven-lane road that runs from downtown Miami all the way to the Everglades.

FIU in Miami touted the bridge to be one of the first of its kind, tweeting that it swung into place on Saturday.

Bermudez added that she was looking forward to this pedestrian bridge "because I thought it would protect the students, you know going to their dorms -- nobody would be run over."

FIU in a statement said it was "shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding on campus."

"At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information," the university said. "We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene."

