Worker hurt in bridge collapse thinks locking in harness saved his life: Cousin

Mar 16, 2018, 4:36 PM ET
PHOTO: This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami, March 15, 2018. DroneBase via AP
The collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami, March 15, 2018.

When a worker at the newly installed bridge near Florida International University heard cracking, he immediately locked in his harness -- an action he thinks saved his life, according to his cousin.

Carlos Chapman, who was injured when the bridge collapsed Thursday, is "being very repetitive and doesn’t remember much of what happened," his cousin, Jayleen Gutierrez, told ABC News today.

"All he really remembers is hearing a cracking noise and immediately locking in his harness," she said. "Seconds after that, he fell. He said if it weren’t for that harness, he would have easily died."

Chapman suffered a shoulder fracture and underwent surgery on his nose, mouth and eye, Gutierrez said.

PHOTO: Workers, law enforcement and members of the National Transportation Safety Board investigate the scene, March 16, 2018, where a pedestrian bridge collapsed on March 15 a few days after it was built, in Miami.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Workers, law enforcement and members of the National Transportation Safety Board investigate the scene, March 16, 2018, where a pedestrian bridge collapsed on March 15 a few days after it was built, in Miami.

"He is still in disbelief and is in denial about what happened," Gutierrez said. "However, he will be OK. We are all praying for him, and glad he is still here with us."

PHOTO: A crane is seen near a newly installed pedestrian bridge, that collapsed, over a six-lane highway in Miami, March 15, 2018.Antoni Belchi/AFP/Getty Images
A crane is seen near a newly installed pedestrian bridge, that collapsed, over a six-lane highway in Miami, March 15, 2018.

Six people were killed and many others injured when the bridge crumbled, trapping cars beneath it.

FIU had touted the bridge as one of the first of its kind, tweeting that it swung into place Saturday.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

PHOTO: This March 10, 2018 image shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge as it was being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International University near Miami.The Miami Herald via AP, FILE
This March 10, 2018 image shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge as it was being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International University near Miami.

