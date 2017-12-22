Transcript for 107 million Americans will travel before New Year

tonight. We begin with more than 100 million Americans moving across the country right now. And the major holiday storm about to collide with some travelers. Airline passengers facing huge crowds and long lines at TSA check points. Dallas love field one of the busiest airports in the country, evacuated after smoke from an air conditioner triggered a fire alarm in New Jersey, at least two people killed in that fiery crash. One of the busiest times to be on the road. Rob Marciano standing by with the forecast. ABC's Eva pilgrim leads us off. Millions of Americans battling gridlock and mother nature en route to their holiday destinations. In New Jersey, massive backups after this fiery crash shut down a highway. Two people were killed, six others hurt in this seven-car pileup. The cars engulfed in flames. More than 97 million Americans are hitting the roads this holiday season. Experts warning it could take three times longer to get where you're heading. In Colorado, heavy snowy making a mess on the roads causing a massive slow down. Cars spun out. Waiting for help on the side of the road. And several states in the northeast issuing travel advisories due to dangerous driving conditions. This car sliding off the road in plymouth New Hampshire. We were supposed to head out tomorrow. We heard the weather was terrible. They're talking about ice and bad driving conditions. Drivers need to be careful this weekend. ABC's Eva pilgrim joins us live, you've been tracking that major storm and those travel advisories, police lowering speed limits and police asking travelers to stay off the roads. That's right. 15 states in the path of that major storm, in Maine, police lowering the speed limit on the turnpike from 70 to 45. In Vermont, authorities are asking drivers to stay off 35-mile stretch of an interstate. Eva, thank you From roads to America's

