Transcript for New app released can help stop 'robo-calls'

Back now with a new app that could help stop the annoying robocalls and even scammers. Here's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight, the department of justice cracking down on phone scams and fraudsters. This is Rachel from cardholder services. Reporter: They're relentless, conning people like Marjorie Earl Jones out of her life savings. Her granddaughter says it was too much for her to take. It pains me to say this but she took her life because of this incident. Reporter: The most common offender, robocalls. They are the number one consumer complaint to the FCC. 2.9 billion of these calls nationwide in just one month. Who is the real target here? They're targeting really the most vulnerable. Reporter: This tech company in New Jersey says it has a new remedy. An app called Robo killer. Here's how it works. First, the calls stop. The app-based service instantly protects you from more than 200,000 numbers known to be spammers, scammers and telemarketers. They won't ring on your phone again. You'll just get a notification. Reporter: Second, answer bots, code for fake people, who fight back for you. Wasting the spammers' time like this. I have a baby here that's sleeping. Reporter: The app even getting a little vindictive. I was trying to remember all the presidents in the united States. Bear with me. Reporter: The department of justice just filed two complaints, one against a group of scammers that bilked $100 million out of Americans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.